Lions 2021 preseason schedule features 3 AFC playoff teams from 2020

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions will face some serious AFC firepower in the newly shortened 2021 NFL preseason. All three of the Lions’ preseason foes made the playoffs and won at least 11 games in 2020.

With the regular season schedule expanding to 17 games in 18 weeks, the preseason shrunk from the traditional four games down to three. And the Lions cram those three games into a 14-day period in August. Two of the three games are at home, including the opener on August 13th against the Buffalo Bills.

The schedule

  • August 13: Buffalo Bills, Ford Field, 7 p.m.

  • August 21: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, 7:30 p.m.

  • August 27: Indianapolis Colts, Ford Field, 7 p.m.

The Lions will not have any joint practice sessions leading into the preseason games.

