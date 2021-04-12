Lions 2021 NFL draft: A wide receiver for every round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The ongoing series of Detroit Lions prospects at a position for each round of the 2021 NFL draft moves to offense. After covering linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks, the shift to wide receiver spotlights the biggest positional need on offense.

Right now, the Lions depth chart is loaded with NFL journeymen on short-term deals. Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Kalif Raymond are the top three after signing in free agency, with holdover Quintez Cephus and 2020 opt-out Geronimo Allison rounding out the crew.

In short, wide receiver a position of dire long-term need for both high-end impact and depth for Detroit. Expect at least one Lions pick to get devoted to wide receiver, and it’s certainly possible multiple WRs come off the board to the Lions in this deep, diverse draft class.

The projected rounds here are based on a sampling of mock drafts and projections as of April 10. The Lions do not have picks in the sixth or seventh round as of now but we included prospects for those rounds just in case…

First round: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Ja'marr Chase would absolutely be acceptable at No. 7 overall too, but he's less likely to be on the board than Waddle. And the Alabama speedster is an easy sell in his own right. Waddle has rare speed, but what makes him special is that he understands how to use it in a football context. This isn't Ted Ginn Jr. running only fly patterns or deep crossers. Waddle has body control, wiggle and variance to his incredible speed. He fundamentally changes the way defenses must align against the offense, more than any other wide receiver in this class (counting Kyle Pitts at TE). The route running, the ability to create after the catch, the game-altering speed are all ready to roll on Day 1. He compares to a faster Torry Holt as a prospect.

Second round: Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Players who keep ascending throughout their college careers are always intriguing, and that's Moore. He stepped up his all-around game each season for the Rebels to the point where he was one of the most reliable, most productive receivers in college football in 2020. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1380252972005912577?s=20 Moore is quicker-than-fast but also fast (4.35 40), and he routinely displayed that from the slot. He can "get freaking open" right away against all types of coverage, and Moore is a threat to break things open after the catch. His lack of size and simplistic experience at route running (he benefitted from Ole Miss' scheme and supporting cast) are downers, but Moore is an easy projection to instantly replace Danny Amendola in the slot in Detroit...but also work some outside and even out of the backfield.

Third round: Amari Rodgers, Clemson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers has a fantastic attention to detail in every aspect of his game. His route-running consistency and footwork are outstanding no matter what route he's running or what coverage he's facing. It helped make Rogers an invaluable asset for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. At Clemson, Rodgers was really good at getting open quickly and staying there with great feet, quick reactions and a savvy to his game that is difficult to explain without watching him operate. He's very good at knowing exactly when to move where to throw the defender off. If he had a bigger body, faster top-end speed and stronger hands, Rodgers would go two rounds above this without question. But he's a relatively average athlete and that puts a lower ceiling on his potential than some others. Very good football player nonetheless.

Fourth round: Seth Williams, Auburn

USA TODAY Sports

If the Lions want a carbon copy of Kenny Golladay to replace the longtime Lions wideout, Williams might be the best candidate. They are very similar players as prospects coming out. Like Golladay did at Northern Illinois, and then in the NFL, Williams won at Auburn by using his size, strong arms, stronger hands, and great body positioning. Also like Golladay, Williams is not a dynamic athlete with either speed or quickness, though he can change speeds and sells fakes well. He's not quite as big (6-3/211) as Golladay and isn't as physical after the catch. Williams proved himself very productive and played inspired football at Auburn despite uneven QB play. That translates well to the NFL.

Fifth round: Jaelon Darden, North Texas

USA TODAY Sports

Darden offers tantalizing quickness, speed from the slot and run-after-catch potential. All of those were readily on display at North Texas, where he often caught laser-like throws in well-coordinated routes for the Mean Green. He's small at 5-foot-7 and 174 pounds, and Darden doesn't really have room to grow. His game is all about quickness, finesse and elusiveness; Darden won't win battles as a blocker and he loses too many contested catch chances. But he's electrifying with the ball in his hands and in space. Darden also offers potential as a punt returner.

Sixth round: Josh Palmer, Tennessee

USA TODAY Sports

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about receivers needing to catch the ball well, he unwittingly showed interest in Palmer. The 6-1, 210-pound Palmer might have the most reliable hands in the entire draft class. He catches everything thrown to him, and did so at Tennessee with some painfully awkward QB play. There is more to playing WR in the NFL than just catching the ball, and that's why Palmer falls later into Day 3. Everything Palmer does is at one speed, which makes him easier to cover than he should be for his size and speed profile. He lacks suddenness and doesn't make himself a big target, either. Palmer can be a strong reserve outside WR who could step up for a week or two if needed, a la Rashard Higgins of the Browns.

Seventh round: Mike Strachan, Charleston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Strachan is an obscure one, coming from the D-II level. We don't even have a picture of Strachan in our vast database. Yet he's made a name for himself in scouting circles. The Bahamian native has world-class speed and was a candidate to run the 200m in the 2020 Olympics. The speed and size (he's 6-5/226) are outstanding, but he's not just a track star playing football. Strachan showed some ability to vary speeds and release out of breaks in the two game films I watched from 2019, a season where he scored 20 touchdowns. He's incredible at contested catches thanks to his size, long arms and attitude. The routes and attention to detail do need polish and he's mostly played against low-level D-II programs. Strachan is also an older prospect (he turns 24 in August) and appears limited to just playing outside, but he averaged over 100 yards per game and has physical attributes that cannot be taught or easily defended. That's worth a late-round lottery ticket if the Lions are so inclined.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Browns still pursuing Jadeveon Clowney as another visit remains possible

    The Cleveland Browns could be looking to add another former No. 1 pick to bolster the team's pass rush opposite Myles Garrett.

  • AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Preps New Memoir ‘The Lives of Brian’

    Book will cover singer's childhood through the making of Back in Black

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster makes push for Steelers to draft Najee Harris

    JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes the Steelers draft Alabama running back Najee Harris. Najee Harris, man, one of the best running backs out there that would fit for our team. If we had him, it would be cool, JuJu Smith-Schuster. James Conner is still a free agent, but it seems the Steelers will move on and go a different direction at RB. Smith-Schuster acknowledged the Steelers also need offensive line help due to their recent losses

  • Curry needs 19 points to pass Chamberlain as Warriors’ all-time leading scorer

    Anytime someone passes Wilt Chamberlain in the record books, it's a triumph.

  • Jazz host Wizards in search of 25th straight home win

    The Utah Jazz continue to surge at Vivint Arena, where they have not lost a game since New Year's Eve. With Saturday's win over Sacramento the Jazz have now won 24 games in a row at home. Though the Washington Wizards enter Monday night's game in Salt Lake City near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and not in a playoff position, they are one of the few teams in the NBA that have beaten the league-leading Jazz this season.

  • 9 edge rushers the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Rams could target an edge rusher early in the draft to join Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and their other OLBs.

  • Mock draft watch: Lions land top OL prospect in PFF’s latest

    Mock draft watch: Lions land top OL prospect in PFF's latest

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/10/2021

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.

  • Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

    Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

  • Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies behind LeVert, Brogdon

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our style comp for Bama's Mac Jones? A 3-time Super Bowl QB

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 29 overall — Bama's confident, smart and accurate passer.

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Rain pushes remainder of Cup Series race at Martinsville to Sunday

    Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.

  • Ex-Bruin Marc Savard reacts to Taylor Hall trade, hints at number choice

    Bruins winger Taylor Hall is in a bit of a number predicament, but Marc Savard has a solution for the Boston newcomer.