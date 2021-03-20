Lions 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Detroit’s draft slots

The NFL officially finalized the updated 2021 draft order this week. All the compensatory picks are now slotted in, and some pending trades also became official as the league turned the calendar to the new season.

One of those trades was the Lions-Rams blockbuster that sent Jared Goff and three picks to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. The 2021 pick involved, Los Angeles’ third-rounder, is now officially enumerated. The Lions picked up the No. 101 overall pick, a compensatory selection by the Rams that conveys in the trade.

Here are all the Lions picks as of March 20:

First round: No. 7 overall

Second round: No. 41

Third round: No. 72

Third round: No. 101 (from Rams)

Fourth round: No. 112

Fifth round: No. 153

The Lions’ old regime previously dealt away the team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks.

