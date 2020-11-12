Lions 2021 key free agents: Who should stay and who should go

The Detroit Lions sit at 3-5 at the halfway point of the 2020 NFL season, looking at a second half that will reveal a lot about the future of the team. That includes the fates of several prominent Lions who will be free agents after the season.

It’s hard to predict if there will be a new GM and coaching regime, of course, and who that might be. But talent is talent, and the Lions have a lot of it headed to free agency, including the top four wide receivers on the depth chart.

Here’s an early look at some of the more important Lions scheduled to be free agents after the 2020 season and if the team should bring them back in 2021 and beyond.

Marvin Jones

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has been a very good No. 2 receiver ever since arriving in Detroit in 2016. But the 30-year-old is showing very real signs of his age and the two season-ending knee injuries he's suffered the last two years. His yards-per-target figure of 7.5 is the lowest since his rookie year, and Jones struggles to get open down the field. It's hard to imagine Jones recapturing the more dynamic athleticism he showed before the knee injuries. However, he's still a crafty veteran and a threat to humiliate would-be tacklers with his physicality and body control. Stafford inherently trusts him in key situations and Jones still delivers more often than not. Verdict: A one-year deal makes sense if Jones will take it, but even then his successor needs to be on the roster and ready to roll

Duron Harmon

USA TODAY Sports

Harmon has nicely filled the veteran safety role previously occupied by Tavon Wilson and James Ihedigbo in past years. He's been the best coverage safety on the team and has capably handled the leadership role in Patricia's defense. However, the lack of impact plays is striking. Harmon does have two INTs but one was a tip-drill where he was otherwise out of position. His run defense has been a major disappointment. Being the best coverage safety with this Lions team is a terribly low bar, too. Verdict: To quote Motley Crüe, don't go away mad, just go away

Kenny Golladay

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

It's been quite the debate with Golladay. Cries of "pay the man" echo throughout the fanbase, but just as many don't want the Lions to overpay to keep Golladay based on his limitations as a complete receiver. He's not helping his case for a massive payday, rumored to be in the $18 million-per-year ballpark. Golladay, who turned 27 last week, averages the lowest separation per route in the entire NFL (1.8 yards through Week 9, per Next Gen Stats). His yards after the catch average figure (2.8) is in the bottom 10, too. He's missed three games already with different injuries and Golladay will miss Week 10 with his hip issue as well. Golladay's run blocking remains unenthusiastic, to be charitable to him. However, his value to the Lions offense transcends stats. Golladay's wide catch radius and Matthew Stafford's trust in him to make contested catches in tight windows are critical to the offense. Golladay remains one of the NFL's best red zone weapons. Verdict: If Golladay wants to be paid like a top-10 NFL wide receiver, he's not coming back — nor should the Lions bring him back. But if he's willing to be in the 11th-25th range in salary, the Lions still need him as much as he needs them.

Matt Prater

(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The longtime kicker is showing real signs of decline in his seventh season in Detroit. Prater, who turns 37 before the 2021 season starts, has missed six field goal attempts on the season. He's missed one FG in each of the last four games. With kickers, it's better to get out too early than too late. Keep in mind Prater doesn't handle kickoffs either, diminishing his value. If he's no longer reliable on the long field goals that have made him so great over the years, there's no reason to keep Prater. Verdict: Time for a new kicker in Detroit

Danny Amendola

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

That a 35-year-old slot receiver leads the Lions in receiving yards is simultaneously an endorsement of Amendola's reliable talent and why the Lions are lucky to be 3-5. Amendola has 25 receptions for 401 yards and is having his best season in terms of running after the catch and yards per reception. In short, he's still got it. Heck, Amendola might be getting better with age. He's also the Lions' best blocking wideout. If he's game for another go-around, Amendola is unlikely to find a better opportunity than what Detroit and Matthew Stafford provide. There is peril in expecting his ascension to continue, but how Amendola succeeds remains reliable. Verdict: Keep him for one more year if he will come back

Jarrad Davis

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Davis is having his best season as a Lion, but the context of why is important. The 2017 first-round pick is playing significantly less snaps, just under 30 percent on the season, and is strictly a role player. Finding that role, essentially a passing-down LB with one coverage and one rushing assignment only, has played to Davis' strengths and mitigated his long-proven weaknesses. Davis turns 25 this week and he's still an outstanding athlete. Teammates and coaches all love his work ethic and leadership. The role he plays is a niche nobody else on the roster can do, too. He's got value, and the second contract is a great chance to erase the disappointing sunken cost of a first-round pick. Verdict: I love the idea of keeping Davis on a one-year, "bet on himself" deal, especially if Patricia returns as head coach. Anything more than that and Davis should go and follow Patricia somewhere else.

Reggie Ragland

(AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

Ragland has value as an inside-the-tackle-box linebacker who can attack the run downhill and blitz. He's quickly passed Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis on the depth chart and the Lions defense is better for it. But there is a point of diminishing returns with Ragland's playing time. He's a perfectly fine No. 3 linebacker with no real upside beyond that as a 27-year-old journeyman. Verdict: Worth keeping

Romeo Okwara

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Okwara's contract automatically voids, so he will be a free agent. And the way the 25-year-old DE is playing, he's catching the market at the right time. Okwara has been the Lions most effective pass rusher in 2020. He leads the team with five sacks, one of just two players (injured Trey Flowers is the other) with more than one sack. His 11 QB hits represent over a third of Detroit's total, too. His skills are fairly scheme-transcendent as well. Verdict: Okwara is a keeper as an ascending pass-rush talent

Jayron Kearse

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Kearse has shown some physicality in his five games with the Lions. The big safety can blitz and he can handle man coverage against tight ends in the red zone. That's about all he's done well in Detroit, alas. Missed tackles and being lost in zone coverage situations have yet to make Kearse irreplaceable, just as the 26-year-old proved in his Vikings career. Verdict: One and done for Kearse in Detroit

Marvin Hall

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Hall is the only speed element on the entire Lions offense. In the last two weeks he's been given a chance to show he can do more at wide receiver, and the 27-year-old has somewhat acquitted himself with seven catches for 141 yards. As a reserve WR, Hall doesn't really contribute on special teams. It's unlikely he can carve out a bigger role than being the No. 3 outside receiver unless he suddenly develops into a more well-rounded threat. Verdict: The only reason to bring him back is the complete lack of WR depth returning

Everson Griffen

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Griffen has played just one game in Detroit since the Lions traded for him from the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive end turns 33 in December and isn't the Pro Bowl pass rusher he was for the Vikings for many years, but Griffen still has value in a reserve role. He's also quickly proven to be an animated leadership presence, bringing a missing edge to the Detroit defense. Verdict: If Griffen wants to return on a value contract as a role player, the Lions need to oblige him. I wouldn't expect it, however.