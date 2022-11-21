Lions 1st-round pick Jameson Williams returns to practice

Good morning. Jameson Williams will return to practice today. pic.twitter.com/o8iwxY5dbe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 21, 2022

At long last, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice Monday.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Williams suffered a torn ACL in Alabama’s national championship loss to Georgia, and began his rookie season on the Lions’ non-football injury list.

The Lions made a bold move up the board to land Williams in this year’s draft, banking on his long-term value with plenty of patience while he recovered from the injury.

Now, after stringing together three straight victories, the Lions should finally get to see one of the most explosive playmakers in all of college football last year make a big impact for their offense down the stretch.

