Lions in 16th after Day 1 at KickingBird Golf Club in NCAA Super Regional

May 9—Missouri Southern shot nine strokes over par on Thursday to begin the NCAA Super Regional contest featuring 10 teams from the Central Region and 10 from the Midwest Region.

The Lions sit in 16th place after Day 1 and seven shots behind Central Oklahoma for sixth place. The top six teams from the Super Regional advance to the national contest at the end of this month.

The top of the individual leaderboard is a close race with four players after the first round. Caleb Miller of Southern Arkansas University and Manuel Cue of Grand Valley State University are tied at the top with rounds of 5-under 65. Tied for third place are Harding University's Sam Tandy and Northeastern State University's Cole Waymire at 4-under.

Missouri S&T and Harding are tied for first shooting 4-under (276) as a team. Third place is Grand Valley State at 3-under (277) and fourth is Ferris State at 1-under (279).

MSSU's plus-9 round of 289 was better than Rogers State, Findlay, Minnesota State-Mankato and Winona State.

MSSU Junior Dylan Bagley leads the team after shooting an even 70 for the day. He's tied for 23rd heading into Day 2.

Southern's Luis Limon and Ben Marckmann shot 2-over 72 and are tied for 46th. Tradgon McCrae shot 5-over 75 and sits tied for 81st. Josh Hamnett was drop man shooting a 76 and falling in a tie for 89th place.