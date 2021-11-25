Lions go up 14-13 on T.J. Hockenson touchdown

The Lions passing offense sprung to life at the end of the third quarter and they’re back in the lead as a result.

Jared Goff hit tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 17-yard touchdown with just under two minutes left in the third quarter to put the Lions up 14-13 in Detroit. It’s Goff’s second touchdown pass of the day and it came on a rare drive when the Lions actually showed a willingness to push the ball down the field.

Goff was 14-of-16 for 96 yards at one point in the third quarter as the Lions consistently opted for passes at, near, or behind the line of scrimmage rather than trying anything more agressive. He was 5-of-6 for 53 yards on this scoring drive, however, and the Lions might want to opt for a bit more of this approach once they get the ball back.

Hockenson went to the locker room after the score and right tackle Penei Sewell was getting his arm checked out on the sideline, so the Lions, who already lost running back D'Andre Swift for the day, may be lacking several bodies once that next offensive series gets underway.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. ET: Hockenson and Sewell are back in the game in the fourth quarter.

