It took almost 37 minutes, but Sunday Night Football finally has seen a touchdown. Jamaal Williams punched it in from 1 yard out, giving the Lions their first lead.

With 8:05 remaining in the third quarter, Detroit leads 13-9.

Mason Crosby missed a 53-yard field goal off the crossbar on the Packers’ first drive of the second half, and the Lions used the favorable field position to get to the end zone.

They needed only three plays to go 57 yards.

Williams ran for 13 before Jared Goff found Kalif Raymond for a 43-yard reception to the 1 to set up Williams’ touchdown.

Goff now is 15-of-24 for 160 yards.

Lions take 13-9 lead on Jamaal Williams’ 16th rushing touchdown of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk