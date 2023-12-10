Lions take 13-10 lead over Bears at halftime

We told you the Lions had the Bears right where they wanted them when Chicago jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

As they did the last time these two teams played, the Lions have shaken off a slow start. At halftime, Detroit leads 13-10.

Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass to Josh Reynold, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 50 rushing yards, and his legs have been the Bears' best offensive weapon. They need him to make more plays in the second half.