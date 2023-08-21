Lionesses receive surprise reception as they start journey back to England

The Lionesses finished as runners up in the Women’s World Cup (The FA via Getty Images)

England’s World Cup finalists received a warm welcome as they started their long journey back to the United Kingdom on Monday morning.

The Lionesses, who reached the final of the Women’s World Cup, were agonisingly beaten by Spain 1-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time any England team had reached the World Cup final in 57 years, but it was not to be and Olga Carmona’s goal secured a first trophy for Spain’s women’s team.

Starting their journey home, the Lionesses were applauded through Sydney Airport by passengers in a heartwarming moment.

They walked through in their light blue England tracksuits as members of the public clapped them onto their plane, a fitting tribute to the team who had overcome adversity to reach the final.

While it remains to be seen if there will be any events once the team arrive back to celebrate their achievement, it might have to wait until the heartbreak of the defeat has subsided.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader has already led the calls for the Lionesses to be given honours after their journey to the final.

It would be a worthy recognition of Sarina Wiegman’s side’s achievement, after just four members of the Euro 2022-winning squad were named in the New Year Honours list, with the rest of the team overlooked.