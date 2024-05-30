Lionesses to pay tribute to mudslide victim

Leah Harrison, 10, had dreams of playing football for England [Family handout]

England's Lionesses have asked fans to "come together" in memory of a 10-year-old girl who died in a mudslide.

Leah Harrison, from Darlington, died while on a school trip to Carlton Bank, North Yorkshire, last week.

Her family described her as a "happy, bubbly little girl", who was a keen footballer with dreams of playing for England.

Fans have been urged to show their support in the 10th minute of Friday’s game against France at St James’ Park in recognition Leah and "in support of her family".

In a post on social media, the team said: "To Leah, you will forever be a Lioness."

Leah was a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Darlington.

She was on a residential school trip to Carlton Adventure, on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, when she was caught in a mudslide.

Hundreds of people gathered in Darlington earlier this week to remember her and pay their respects.

Site operators Hartlepool Council said activities at Carlton Adventure had been suspended, while North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive said they were investigating.

Follow BBC Tees on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links