Lionesses dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

England fans celebrate the second England goal scored by Lauren Hemp (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first ever World Cup final – dumping the old enemy and host nation Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game – with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie in the second-half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embracing each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.