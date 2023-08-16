Lionesses dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

Josh Payne
·1 min read
England fans celebrate the second England goal scored by Lauren Hemp (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)
A superb display ensured the Lionesses reached their first ever World Cup final – dumping the old enemy and host nation Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game – with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England cricket fans took great delight in the Lionesses getting one over the Aussies, with the Barmy Army tweeting: “Oh bye bye Aussies, bye bye” towards the end of the game.

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie in the second-half.

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embracing each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.