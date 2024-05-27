🚨 Lionesses announce two additions for Euro qualifiers

Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier has been called up by England for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has moved from the standby list into the 23-player squad after Niamh Charles was forced to withdraw with a calf injury.

Kayla Rendell will also miss out with an ankle problem, meaning Birmingham City's Lucy Thomas takes her place as the standby goalkeeper.

Joining her on the standby list are Missy Bo Kearns and Jess Naz.

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy was already a confirmed absentee due to a foot injury.

Sarina Wiegman's side take on France in a double-header which begins on Friday.