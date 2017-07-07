What is Lionel Messi's net worth and how much does the Barcelona star earn?

Lionel Messi has become the best-paid player in European football by agreeing a new four-year deal to extend his stay at Barcelona.

The Argentine's existing contract was set to expire in the summer of 2018 and whether at Camp Nou or elsewhere, it was never in doubt that he would land a major pay day.

Barca fans will be relieved he is staying put for the best part of the rest of his playing days on the back of a tumultuous past year or so on and off the pitch.

But exactly how much is Messi worth now? While it's difficult to get an exact figure, we can accumulate plenty of information from what has been reported and compare his earnings to his Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is Messi's salary?

Messi's new contract is reportedly worth close to £500,000 (€565,000) a week, making it the most lucrative deal ever agreed by a European club.

Before signing this deal he was estimated to be on around £336,000, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale approximately £30,000 a week better off having signed new deals more recently than the Barca star. If the new £500,000 figure is accurate, then, he is now way back out in front.

Only two footballers earn more than £500,000 a week - Messi's compatriots Carlos Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi, who play in the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

It is quite the result for Messi given that his club has Financial Fair Play regulations set by UEFA to contend with. Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has even admitted that the 30-year-old's new salary takes their wage spending above what is generally recommended.

"The LFP and UEFA make recommendations but nobody sets a salary cap," Bartomeu said. "We are above what is recommended but the important thing is to be sustainable. We can afford it."

What sponsorship deals does Messi have?

Much like Ronaldo, Messi's many sponsorship deals are too numerous to list in their entirety but the most significant is with the makers of his boots. Their rivalry continues in the battle between Nike (Ronaldo) and Adidas (Messi) off the pitch.

A couple of months or so after Ronaldo signed a "long-term" deal with Nike that is rumoured to be similar to the lifetime agreement penned by basketball star LeBron James - and potentially worth $1 billion - Messi, lo and behold, did similar with Adidas. The exact terms were not disclosed, but reports in Spain suggest it will take him through at least until the end of his playing career.

