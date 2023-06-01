Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain after season, coach Christophe Galtier confirms

Lionel Messi played two seasons for Paris Saint-Germain. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Lionel Messi era at Paris Saint-Germain is officially over.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed the worst-kept secret Thursday when he noted that Messi's last match for the club will be Saturday against Clermont Foot. Messi's two-year contract will expire at the end of the season.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."

Messi, who'll be 36 at the end of June, joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after an illustrious 17-season career at Barcelona FC. Though he scored 22 goals and assisted on 30 more in 57 matches, Messi's relationship with PSG soured when he skipped training for an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia. The club suspended Messi, who later apologized. But that didn't stop the rumors of his potential departure.

And now, we know Messi's future won't be in France.

Speculation on Messi's next club included a reported $400 million contract offer to leave Europe for a Saudi Arabian club — something Messi's father later denied. A move to the Middle East would set Messi on a path to meet ex-La Liga and Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who inked a reported nine-figure deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr earlier this year. A potential Barcelona reunion and even a flirtation with MLS' Inter Miami also sound like viable options.

Messi finally added a World Cup to his trophy case in December after he led Argentina to a victory over France. One of the greatest players of all time, he has also won seven Ballon d'Ors, four Champions League titles, 11 domestic league championships and eight La Liga Best Player awards.