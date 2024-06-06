Lionel Messi trains with Team Argentina in South Florida ahead of the 2024 Copa América

The Argentinian National Team is carrying out this week’s training sessions in South Florida before heading to Chicago to face Ecuador at Soldier Field this Sunday, June 9th. This is one of two International Friendly matches left for the team to play before their title-defending campaign at the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024. La Albiceleste will have played a total of four International friendly matches in the United States before they defend their Copa América Title.

Argentina will play in the tournament opener against Canada on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Their second match is against Chile on June 25 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, followed by Peru on June 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Copa América final will be held at the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins on July 14.

Take a look at some of the photos from today’s training session in Fort Lauderdale:

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi, center, runs drills with his teammates .

Argentina’s forward Alejandro Garnacho, center, runs drills along with his teammates at the Florida Blue Training Center.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni looks on as his players prepare to run drills.

Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez catches a soccer ball while running drills with his teammates.

Argentina’s midfielder Ángel Di María prepares to run drills during practice at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Argentina’s forward Julián Álvarez, far-left, runs drills with his teammates at the Florida Blue Training Center.

Argentina’s forwards Lautaro Martínez, left, and Julián Álvarez pass around a ball at the Florida Blue Training Center.

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi, center, runs drills with his teammates.

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi, center, laughs with his teammates at the Florida Blue Training Center.