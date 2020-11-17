Lionel Messi told to ‘show Liverpool some respect’ by referee in new footage from Champions League tie

(Uefa)

New footage from a Uefa documentary has revealed the moment Lionel Messi was urged to ‘show Liverpool some respect’ by the referee in the first leg of the teams’ dramatic 2019 Champions League semi-final tie.

Liverpool pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history as they beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the opening meeting at the Nou Camp.

And while Barca captain Messi was unable to inspire his side to score a goal in Liverpool that would have ensured their passage to the final, the forward was the standout performer in the first leg.

Messi scored a rebound and a stunning free-kick after former Reds striker Luis Suarez’s opener, leading fans and pundits around the world to marvel once more at the diminutive Argentine’s skills.

But one observer who was slightly less impressed was first-leg referee Bjorn Kuipers.

New footage shows the Dutch official rebuking Messi at the Nou Camp for the Argentina captain’s time-wasting tactics in the 3-0 win.

“Messi! Why? Come on!” Kuipers shouts at the forward after seeing him amble around the pitch, not for the first time, before a set-piece.

“Show them some respect! Go!

“Every time, you do it. Come on, why do you do it? Go, now!”

Barcelona might have been content to watch the clock run down in the second leg, given their comfortable aggregate lead, if it were not for Divock Origi’s opener on seven minutes at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool’s lead on the night in the 54th minute before adding his second goal and the Reds’ third two minutes later.

Origi struck again with just over 10 minutes remaining in the tie, sealing a 4-3 aggregate win for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who went on to beat fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham in the final in Madrid.

