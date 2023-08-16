Lionel Messi tickets for Leagues Cup final in Nashville expected to be hot commodity

Lionel Messi is coming to Nashville.

And there's good news for fans who want to see Nashville SC's Leagues Cup final showdown against Messi and Inter Miami CF and score what might be the hottest ticket in years.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Saturday's 9 p.m. ET game, but it's the season ticket holders that will get the first crack at tickets because Leagues Cup games don't come with the team's season ticket package.

The season ticket member presale ends at 2 p.m. ET, with the general public tickets going on sale an hour later.

August 15, 2023: Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the CONCACAF Leagues Cup semifinal football match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Since joining Miami in late July, Messi has scored nine goals in his six matches, including another when Miami routed the Philadelphia Union 4-1 in their semifinal. Nashville scored a 2-0 victory over Monterrey in Tuesday's semifinal.

Fans can expect to pay higher prices for Saturday's match, especially on the secondary market, where the Union match in Philadelphia saw prices soar to over $1,000 per ticket.

What can't he do?! 🐐



Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi, Miami at Leagues Cup final expected to be hot ticket