Lionel Messi stopped to take a photo with a fan during game vs. Sporting KC

There were loads of goals during Sporting Kansas City’s 3-2 loss to Inter Miami CF on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unfortunately, there were a number of pitch invaders, too.

Miami’s Lionel Messi was the center of attention in the match, which drew more than 70,000 to Arrowhead. It was a big night for soccer in Kansas City.

Some of those fans decided they wanted to meet Messi while the game was being played. This was not a new phenomenon, as supporters in the past have bolted onto the pitch to greet the world’s best soccer player.

But it happened a few times on Saturday (one estimate said five fans tried to reach the pitch), and a couple of people succeeded in getting a photo with the Argentina star. That included a young fan, who received cheers from some supporters at Arrowhead.

Clip of the pitch invader who went to meet Messi pic.twitter.com/VkCSHXZU4J — Messi Updates (@M10Update) April 14, 2024

Bad look for this to happen. I’m not trying to bag on the security but with that many people in yellow shirts how do they let this person get inbetween and by them??? #MessiEffect #MessiInKC #SKCvMIA pic.twitter.com/rZuiXARxld — Jake Guti (@JakeGuti) April 14, 2024

A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Lionel Messi during Inter Miami vs Sporting KC Match pic.twitter.com/nn21L4fNjc — Wesley Kidiga (wes) (@wes40k) April 14, 2024

It took 76 minutes but we got a pitch invader who got his selfie with Messi..



Walks off to a resounding cheer.. pic.twitter.com/B3GeTN3KbA — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 14, 2024

The Star’s Emily Curiel captured the moment the boy was on the field and met his sports hero.

A young Inter Miami fan makes it onto the field to take a photo with forward Lionel Messi (10) in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

A young Inter Miami fan cheers to the crowd after taking a photo with forward Lionel Messi (10) in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

It’s got to be unnerving to see a fan running at you during a game, but Messi showed great patience.