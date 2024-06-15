Lionel Messi’s son reveals he wants to play with Barcelona wonderkid in the future

Thiago Messi, the son of Lionel Messi, has expressed his desire to potentially team up with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona.

At just 12 years old, Thiago, born in Barcelona on November 2, 2012, shared his thoughts during an interview with Jose Ramon de la Morena for Mundo Deportivo.

It must be noted that Thiago recently participated in La Liga FC Futures, although he did not manage to stand out significantly in the two matches Inter Miami played against Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona.

Despite this, he showcased glimpses of his father’s distinctive style on the field.

Argentina over Spain

During the interview, Thiago spoke candidly about his football aspirations and acknowledged areas where he aims to improve. He confessed that playing football himself makes him more nervous than watching his father play.

”Playing makes me more nervous than watching my father play. I’m not doing well with my left leg,” admitted Thiago.

Thiago Messi recently participated in La Liga FC Futures. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When asked about his national team preference between Spain and Argentina, he firmly stated that Spain couldn’t sway his allegiance.

“I want to play with the Argentine team and I don’t think there is any way the Spanish team can convince me.”

However, he did express an interest in potentially playing alongside Lamine Yamal in the future, highlighting Barcelona as the place where such a partnership could materialise.

“One day I would like to play with Lamine Yamal,” he confessed.

Thiago’s favourite goal of Leo

Reflecting on his father’s illustrious career, Thiago fondly recalled one of Messi’s most memorable goals – scored in a Champions League final against Manchester United.

“My father’s most beautiful goal was the header against Manchester United in the Champions League final.”

Thiago’s early enthusiasm for football, combined with his admiration for his father’s achievements, underscores his burgeoning ambition in the sport.

As he continues to grow and develop, his journey in football promises to be closely watched, especially given his lineage and the legacy of greatness associated with his surname.