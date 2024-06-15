Lionel Messi’s son reveals Lamine Yamal and Barcelona future ambition

Being Lionel Messi’s son brings with it plenty of pressure.

The Barcelona icon recently revealed his plan to retire at current side Inter Miami but with no confirmation on a timeframe.

Messi’s retirement plan will also be impacted by his desire to play for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, a key aspect of his decision to consider stepping away from football is his young family, with the 36-year-old father to three sons.

The eldest Thiago, aged 12, is training with Inter Miami’s youth team, and caught the eye at the La Liga FC Futures tournament in Orlando earlier this month.

Messi Jr is ambitious over his chances of playing professionally in the future and his link with Barcelona is very strong.

“One day I would like to play with Lamine Yamal“, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Playing makes me more nervous than watching my father play. I know I need to improve my left foot and I’m practicing a lot.

“In the future, I want to play for Argentina. I don’t think the Spanish team could convince me.”

Messi Sr has already joined up with the Argentina squad ahead of the 2024 Copa America as they aim to defend their title in the USA.

He scored twice in their final warm up game, a 4-1 friendly win over Guatemala, and their tournament starts against Canada on June 21.