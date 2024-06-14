Lionel Messi’s son names Barcelona star as the player he dreams of playing with

Lionel Messi’s son names Barcelona star as the player he dreams of playing with

Comments laid out by the son of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi on Friday have turned heads across the continent.

This comes after the youngster pointed towards a current member of Barca’s ranks as the player whom he would most like to play with one day.

Thiago Messi, for his part, is currently learning his trade in the USA.

With his father lining out for Inter Miami in MLS, the 11-year-old linked up with the club’s academy setup last summer.

And Messi has since gone on to dazzle, frequently showcasing the talent inherited from his eight-time Ballon d’Or winning dad by way of goals galore.

Speaking during a rare interview with Fundación José Ramón de la Morena on Friday, the subject of his plans for the future was in turn put to the young Thiago.

Specifically, he was asked which player from the world of football he would most like to play alongside one day.

And the Spanish-Argentine went on to name the latest breakthrough sensation at La Liga giants Barcelona – in Lamine Yamal.

Imagine the Lamine Yamal-Thiago Messi link-up 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R7fLnQtNBq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN