Lionel Messi to sign with Paris Saint-Germain: reports

Money talks, and GOATs have great hearing.

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a three-year contract with French superclub Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old all-time great shockingly split Thursday from Barcelona, the only European club he ever knew. The club blamed “financial obstacles” for the breakup, and said both sides wanted to stay together.

PSG immediately became the favorites to sign Messi because of their deep pockets and love of superstars. The Parisian giants have won seven of the past nine French league titles but never a Champions League, and they’ve spent hundreds of millions of euros in pursuit of that goal.

While Barcelona are reportedly broke, PSG are backed by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Messi scored 38 goals in 47 appearances for Barcelona last year, his second-lowest total since the 2008-09 season but the best mark of anyone in Spain. The details of his PSG deal have not yet been revealed, though they will not include a transfer fee because Messi completed his contract with Barcelona.