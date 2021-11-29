Lionel Messi sets Ballon d’Or record, Barca’s Putellas wins women’s award

Lionel Messi has become the first player to win seven Ballons d’Or, edging Robert Lewandowski to the title as best men’s player in Europe.

The PSG star was joined on the women’s side by Alexia Putellas, who plays at his longtime club of Barcelona. Four Chelsea women’s players — Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming, and Fran Kerby — finished in the top ten.

Copa America and Copa del Rey winning Messi shined for Argentina and Barcelona, respectively, and moves two trophies clear of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea’s Jorginho finished third in the voting, giving the Premier League a second-straight year with a top-three vote-getter.

Blues teammate N’Golo Kante finished fifth, and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema ranked fourth.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was also in the top 10, finishing seventh, one spot ahead of Kevin De Bruyne.

Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the ceremony and finished outside the top ten for first time since 2010.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded the Lev Yashin Trophy as best goalkeeper of 2020, while Chelsea was named Club of the Year.

Three Canadians made the women’s top ten, as PSG’s Ashley Lawrence and Portland’s Christine SInclair were joined by Fleming after winning gold at the Olympics.

