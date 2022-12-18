Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France
One step closer.
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.
🇦🇷 ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE ARGENTINAAAAAAAAAAA!!! 🇦🇷
🔥 ¡¡¡LEEEEEOOOOOOOOO MEEEEESSIIII!!! ¡¡¡12º GOLES EN COPAS DEL MUNDOOOOOO!!!
🙌 ¡LO GRITA TODO ARGENTINA! 🙌#ARG 1-0 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #Qatar2022 #ARGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/C0pEKJpLoe
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022
Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
🚨 ¡PENAAAAAAAL PARA ARGENTINAAAAAA!
😱 Falta sobre Dembélé dentro del área sobre Ángel Di María… Para ti, ¿Es o no es?#ARG 0-0 #FRA#MundialTelemundo #ElMundialLoEsTodo #Qatar2022 #ARGvsFRA pic.twitter.com/vztsBjVOCz
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 18, 2022
Messi then went up to the spot and slotted it to the right-hand corner that sent French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way.
It marked Messi’s sixth goal of the tournament, putting him above Kylian Mbappe for first in the Golden Boot Award race. It was his fourth goal via penalty in Qatar.