Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami on return from injury

Messi had been out of action since 13 March before playing against Colorado Rapids [Reuters]

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami in a 2-2 MLS draw with Colorado Rapids as he made his return from injury.

The Argentine had missed four games with a hamstring issue and came on for the second half with his side 1-0 down following a Rafael Navarro penalty.

Messi equalised with a left-foot shot before helping set up a goal for team-mate Leonardo Afonso.

Miami could not hold on to the lead, with Cole Bassett equalising for the Rapids in the 88th minute.

"What Leo did is the usual for him, what he provokes in our team, in his team-mates, in the people," said Miami boss Gerard Martino.

"The most important thing is that he felt comfortable, he felt good, he felt loose.

"This will help him to be more confident, especially with regard to the injury, for the second leg in Monterrey."

Miami are away at Monterrey in the return leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final on Wednesday having been beaten 2-1 by the Mexican side in the first leg.