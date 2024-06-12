Lionel Messi reveals Inter Miami retirement plan

Lionel Messi has opened up on his plan to retire at Inter Miami.

The former Barcelona superstar opted to make the move away from European football last summer as part of a new career chapter.

Messi has played a key role in his new surroundings, as captain of Inter Miami, in their push for a potential MLS title this season.

His current contract in Florida runs until December 2025 and he will make a decision on his future from there.

Messi will lead Argentina at the Copa America this summer and he remains confident of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In order achieve that goal, he will likely need to extend his deal at Inter Miami, with the tournament kicking off shortly before his 39th birthday.

With the final years of his career approaching, Messi admitted he has a new perception on football, and confirmed Inter Miami will be the final destination in his incredible career.

“Inter Miami will be my last club. I love playing football. I enjoy everything much more because I’m aware there is less and less of it”, as per quotes from ESPN, via Marca.

“It was very difficult to leave Europe to come here (to the United States). The fact of being world champion helped a lot to start see things differently.

“Now I can enjoy more and I know I’m closer to retiring.”