Lionel Messi reveals Inter Miami will be his last club as he contemplates retirement

Captain of the Argentinian National Team and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has opened up on his plans for the final stage of his career ahead of the 2024 Copa America

In an interview, Messi confirmed that Inter Miami will be his last club. However, the 35-year-old emphasised that he is still passionate about the game and won’t retire just yet.

Messi admitted (via ESPN), “Inter Miami will be my final club. However, I’m not prepared to leave football just yet.”

He acknowledged the influence of Argentina’s World Cup victory in Qatar on his decision to move to MLS. “Winning the World Cup was a dream come true,” he said, “and it allowed me to make a change with a bit more peace of mind.”

Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He also had a mega offer from the Saudi Pro League to move to the Middle East and renew his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner rejected those opportunities, choosing to move to the United States of America for the twilight of his career.

Messi’s love for the game remains strong despite the move to a less competitive league. “This is what I’ve done all my life,” he confessed.

“The training sessions, the games – I enjoy them all. The fear that it’s all over is always there, but I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Messi’s comments will no doubt fuel excitement amongst MLS fans eager to see him continue his magic on American soil. Inter Miami may be his final stop, but Messi still has plenty to offer the beautiful game.

The 2024 Copa America is a chance for Messi and Argentina to continue their remarkable run. The Albiceleste won the last edition and followed it by claiming the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina are the favourites to land the trophy again, with the champions looking to add another to their record of 15 titles, overtaking joint record holders Uruguay.