Lionel Messi responds to Barcelona’s ‘GOAT’ birthday message

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has moved to provide his response to the club’s birthday message, late this evening.

For those not aware, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday.

As much came with the Inter Miami star away on international duty, amid Argentina’s efforts to defend their title at the Copa América.

With all across the football world fully aware that we are now entering the twilight years of Messi’s fabled career, messages of well-wishes in turn flooded in at an even more frequent rate than usual.

And front and centre in as much were Messi’s beloved Barcelona.

In a series of posts across the club’s social media platforms, the Blaugrana wished their greatest-ever player all the best on his latest birthday.

And one such post on Instagram drew a response from Messi himself.

The message in question read:

‘We wish you a very happy birthday’, alongside a goat (greatest of all time) emoji.

And the veteran attacker provided a simple response, writing:

‘Muchas gracias! (Thank you very much)’

