Soccer-Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Antony Paone
·3 min read
Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona to join Paris St Germain
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Antony Paone

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) -Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome after flying to France on Tuesday to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following his shock departure from Barcelona.

The agreement to sign the 34-year-old Argentine is a major coup for wealthy PSG, who will add one of the best soccer players of all time to an already formidable front line that includes Brazil's Neymar and young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Wearing a T-shirt that read "This is Paris," Messi beamed and waved at scores of fans who had come to greet him at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of the French capital after his flight from Barcelona.

Chanting "Messi, Messi, Messi," the fans cheered and let off firecrackers.

"It's going to be mad. After all, it's a legend who is arriving," said Florent Chauveau, a PSG fan who has been back and forth to the airport every day since Sunday in the hope of seeing Messi arrive.

Messi gave no details of the deal, which was reached days after Barcelona said it could not afford to keep the midfielder because of Spain's La Liga's fair play rules.

But his father, speaking to reporters at Barcelona's airport, confirmed reports by French newspaper L'Equipe and Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo that Messi had reached an agreement with PSG, which is owned by Qatar Sports Investment.

L'Equipe said the deal would be for two years. It also said Messi would have medical tests on Tuesday, and that a news conference to mark his arrival was likely on Wednesday.

PSG did not comment on the reports but released a short video showing scenes of Paris, a plane landing and a close-up of someone putting pen to paper. In the background, upbeat music can heard and the words "new diamond in Paris" and "mercato update" appear.

The video, seen on Twitter, does not show Messi but depicts an image of six Ballons d'Or - an annual award given to the player deemed the best in the world - by the Eiffel Tower.

Many Barcelona fans were distraught at the end of Messi's glittering, trophy-laden career at the club he joined as a schoolboy.

But the arrival of Barcelona's all-time record scorer with 682 goals will boost PSG's ambitions to win the Champions League for the first time. Messi won four Champions League titles while at Barcelona, as well as 10 La Liga titles.

PSG AMBITIONS

Messi is the latest big-name arrival at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino's side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also joined after running down his contract with Liverpool.

Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also joined after his contract with AC Milan ran out, while Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter Milan for a reported 60 million euros ($70 million).

The arrival of Messi, whose last contract with Barcelona was worth a total of 555 million euros and reported to be the most lucrative in world sport, is also set to provoke a renewed new debate about UEFA's financial fair play rules.

The rules were first introduced in 2009 to restrict some of the worst excesses of the game but have been criticised by some leading figures for being ineffective.

The arrival of Messi, who has 245 million followers on Instagram and is Barcelona's most decorated player of all time, is also welcome news for France's Ligue 1, embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Antony Paone, Jordi Rubio, Luis Felipe Castilleja and Albert Gea; writing by Richard Martin and Ingrid Melander, Editing by Christian Radnedge and Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • Messi flies in to complete move to Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and arrived in the French capital on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. Dozens of PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport in Paris to welcome Messi, who was wearing a T-shirt featuring “Ici c’est Paris” — “Here is Paris.” Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said.

  • Lionel Messi reportedly agrees to deal with Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi is set to arrive in France on Tuesday.

  • Money no obstacle for PSG as they reunite Messi with Neymar

    The prospect of seeing Lionel Messi team up again with Neymar will have many football fans around the world salivating.

  • Messi's arrival at PSG would give coach tactical headache

    If Lionel Messi does become the latest star to help Paris Saint-Germain's quest to win the elusive Champions League, coach Mauricio Pochettino must work out the best way to accommodate him in a top-heavy attack. Messi bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday. At the same time, PSG was in talks with his team trying to finalize a deal to sign him amid reports Messi had flown to Paris on Sunday for a meeting.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Rally In Anticipation Of A Lionel Messi Transfer

    The PSG token is up by more than 40% over the past 24 hours as speculations increase over the possibility of Lionel Messi joining the French side.

  • Explained: Why Barcelona had to let Messi go

    Barcelona were desperate to keep Lionel Messi and the Argentine wanted to stay at the Camp Nou -- as his tears at a farewell press conference on Sunday attested.

  • Lionel Messi close to confirming PSG transfer as he arrives in Paris - live news updates

    Messi in tears as he confirms Barcelona departure in TV address Messi, Neymar, Mbappe is fantasy football - but can it work? What kind of Lionel Messi will PSG be signing - and is he worth the money?

  • Real Madrid to sue La Liga, CVC chiefs over proposed $3.2 billion deal

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid will launch civil and criminal lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over their proposed 2.7 billion euro ($3.16 billion) deal, the Spanish soccer club said on Tuesday. Real Madrid also said they would pursue legal action to block approval of the planned deal, which is to be voted on by La Liga members. The league said last week that the deal, called "Boost La Liga", would strengthen its clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernisation projects as well as increasing how much they could spend on players' salaries.

  • A Miami nightclub where guests can spend $10,000 on a table is giving away free COVID-19 shots as the Delta variant spreads across Florida

    Exclusive nightclub LIV has set up pop-up vaccination sites outside to get younger people vaccinated against COVID-19, its owner told AP.

  • Soccer-Barca fans 'devastated' at Messi exit, one files legal complaints

    BARCELONA/PARIS (Reuters) -Lionel Messi appeared in no hurry to leave his home in Barcelona on Monday as fans gathered outside spoke of their sadness at the departure of the club's greatest player and Paris St Germain supporters clamoured for his arrival. One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and with the European Commission to try to block any move by PSG to sign Messi, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday. The 34-year-old Argentine on Sunday bid farewell to the club he has spent his entire career at and confirmed that he was talking with the Paris club over a possible move.

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. Herbert had a solid day in front of nearly 34,000 fans as he continues to get up to speed with Joe Lombardi’s offense.

  • If You Thought Two Bouts of COVID-19 Would Make Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Consider Getting Vaccinated, You're Sadly Mistaken

    I don’t know what it is about NFL quarterbacks, but none of them seem particularly fond of getting vaccinated in order to protect themselves against COVID-19. Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz has dismissed inquiries into his vaccination status as “a personal decision”; a Michigan hospital recently severed its relationship with two-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins over his stance; and the worst dressed man in the NFL, Cam Newton, ain’t about that life either.

  • Bill Cowher thanked late Chiefs HC Marty Schottenheimer in Hall of Fame enshrinement speech

    Former #Chiefs DC Bill Cowher is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he thanked the late Marty Schottenheimer in his enshrinement speech.

  • Only one Lionel Messi? Turns out, there's quite a few

    As Argentine superstar Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona and looks set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, he takes with him a legacy which has inspired a legion of lesser-known players who have been compared, often against their will, to the 34-year-old.

  • The Latest: 75% of UK adults receive both doses of vaccine

    Health officials in Britain say more than three-quarters of adults in the U.K. have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, a milestone that Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a “huge national achievement.” The U.K. has seen its average number of daily confirmed cases fall in recent weeks. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday that the vaccine rollout has created a “wall of defense” that’s “massively reduced” hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

  • Things to know on Wisconsin Republican's election subpoenas

    Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has taken the unprecedented step of demanding clerks in two counties turn over all the ballots and voting machines from the 2020 presidential election for what the Republican is calling a “cyber-forensic” review of the results

  • Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco to cultivate ties

    Israel’s foreign minister will fly to Morocco on Wednesday for a visit that will help cement ties between the two countries less than a year after they signed a deal to normalize relations. Yair Lapid will head of a delegation of lawmakers and officials who will meet with Moroccan officials and inaugurate the Israeli Liaison Office in the capital, Rabat, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The visit will be the first by an Israeli minister since the signing of the “Abraham Accords," the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states: Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

  • Trevor Ariza explains the chemistry the Lakers must have this season

    Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.

  • Canada opens border to fully vaxxed Americans, U.S. is not there yet

    Lawmakers are calling on the Biden White House to share their plans for vaccinated Canadians at the land border.