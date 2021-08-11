Lionel Messi at PSG gives Monaco players chance to test themselves against the best, says Cesc Fabregas

Lionel Messi with the shirt the Monaco players all want - GETTY IMAGES

With the shock of Lionel Messi’s arrival in France sinking in, Cesc Fabregas received requests from his Monaco team-mates for the shirt of Ligue 1’s biggest star.

Messi has signed for Paris Saint-Germain with the aim of the capital side winning back the title they lost last season and to finally lift the Champions League trophy, with one of his oldest friends from Barcelona’s La Masia academy looking to stop him.

Fabregas never thought that Messi would leave Barcelona and now he is with PSG, the reaction at Monaco was a mixture of being starstruck and looking to prevent the greatest player in the world from having an easy path to success.

“They are all super-excited. They didn't expect it,” said Fabregas. “Most of them are French kids - maybe Monaco fans or PSG fans from Paris when they were little - and they can not believe that Leo is playing for PSG. Everyone wants his shirt.

“They all want me to ask him already to keep a shirt for them when we play each other in mid-December. I've told them he probably has two and we are 25 so I don't know how to do that. But it's nice to see the excitement and the will - they want to compete against the very best and show their talents.

“This Monaco team is full of young talent right now and it will be a big test for them. They know that and I think this excitement will be a good thing for them to be motivated throughout the season. When the right time comes to play against the best player in the world they can show what they can do.”

Facing Lionel Messi gives Monaco's young players the chance to test themselves against one of the greatest ever, according to Cesc Fabregas - FREDERICO PESTELLINI

Fabregas, born two months before Messi, believes PSG have the greatest player in the world after picking off some of the best in other positions to give themselves the best chance of being crowned European champions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was the best goalkeeper at the Euros, Sergio Ramos has bolstered Mauricio Pochettino’s backline, full-back Achraf Hakimi has arrived from Inter Milan and Gini Wijnaldum adds to the midfield.

“I'm sure as a coach Pochettino prefers to have a fantastic squad with a lot of pressure on himself knowing he needs to win than the other way around,” said Fabregas. “They must have pressure when they create a super team like that.

“It's obvious they want to win the Champions League. They've been trying to catch it for a very long time now and it seems like this is the last push - like there is nothing better than Lionel Messi, there is no better defender than Ramos, Wijnaldum is one of the best midfielders at the moment, Hakimi is one of the best right backs in Europe. It feels like they are doing the little extra final push to see where it takes them.

“Certainly when PSG don't win the league everyone sees it as a disaster because they spend a lot of money. Everyone takes it that this is a one-team league, things like that, but in the last five years they've won three because Lille and Monaco have won in the middle of it and put the breaks on their winning streak.”

Fabregas went back to Barcelona in 2011 and won La Liga with Messi, when the Argentina’s standing as one of the most high-profile sportsmen on the planet was being cemented.

Cesc Fabregas played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona - GETTY IMAGES

“Sometimes I tell Leo he doesn’t know how big he is,” Fabregas added. “He goes to places and thinks it is normal because he has been raised being the best and always has been surrounded by fans. But when you see it from the outside it is something I’ve not seen around anyone else.

“Sometimes there is more followers of Leo as a person than a single club. A lot of people now will be following Ligue 1 for sure, especially with Leo there. The three of them, with Neymar and Mbappe there, will be fantastic to watch.”