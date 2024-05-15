Is Lionel Messi playing against Orlando City tonight?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium, according to the MLS player status report.

The news comes following an injury scare during Inter Miami's game against Montreal on Saturday night.

MONTREAL, CANADA - MAY 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball against Samuel Piette #6 of CF Montréal during the second half at Saputo Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Inter Miami defeated CF Montréal 3-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Despite the apparent injury to Messi's left knee after being fouled by defender George Campbell, he was treated by medical staff and returned to the game moments later, FOX Sports reported.

The Inter Miami and Orlando City regular season game begins at 7:30 p.m.