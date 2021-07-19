Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo, beating out Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi officially overtook fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday.

Messi set a record on Instagram when his post holding Argentina’s Copa America trophy, earning more than 20 million likes. That broke Ronaldo’s previous record of 19.8 million, per ESPN, which he earned on a post honoring Diego Maradona after his death.

Messi and Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 earlier this month to win the Copa America, Messi’s first major title. He scored four goals and had five assists throughout the tournament, and hit a key penalty kick in their win over Colombia in the semifinals.

"What a beautiful madness!” he wrote. “This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!"

Ronaldo — who is the most followed person on Instagram with 315 million followers — shared a photo of himself with Maradona after his death in November that earned more than 19.8 million likes.

There are only a handful of other posts that have ever earned more likes. The most-liked post ever was a photo of an egg, which took off and earned more than 55 million likes in an effort to set the world record.

