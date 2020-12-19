Watch: Lionel Messi nets his 643rd goal for Barcelona, passes Pelé for most with a single club

Lionel Messi (right) scores his historic 643rd career goal for Barcelona in Saturday’s match against Valencia. (Lluis Gene/Getty Images)

He might have done it the hard way, but Lionel Messi now stands alone as the player who has scored the most goals for a single club.

Messi, the Barcelona legend, had the chance to pass Brazilian legend Pelé and net his historic 643rd goal from the penalty spot late in the first half of Saturday’s La Liga match against Valencia, but the 33-year-old Argentine saw his shot well saved by visiting keeper Jaume Doménech.

Doménech spilled the rebound, though, and Messi was quick to react to Jordi Alba’s deflected cross, the 5-foot-7 forward heading the ball home from point-blank range to seal his milestone and even the match at 1-1:

The strike was Messi’s sixth this season in the Spanish top flight.

Pelé, who was widely considered the greatest player of all time until Messi ascended to the throne, scored 642 times for Brazilian club Santos between 1956-1974. Pelé would finish his career in the United States, playing two years with the New York Cosmos in the now defunct North American Soccer League.

Messi has only ever played for Barca as a pro, although he went public with his desire to leave the Camp Nou last summer. His future with the Blaugrana remains uncertain; Messi’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he has not signed an extension for the club.

