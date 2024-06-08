Lionel Messi names Real Madrid as world’s best, but another as best ‘performance-wise’

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has this weekend weighed on in the conversation of the finest team in Europe at this moment in time.

The latest European campaign, of course, was brought to a close last weekend.

This came by way of the Champions League finale, between Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

When all was said and done at Wembley Stadium, it was the former who emerged on the right side of the result, by two goals to nil.

And, owing to as much, the aforementioned Messi is of the opinion that it is difficult to argue against Carlo Ancelotti’s Real being the continent’s best.

Speaking during an interview with infobae, the former Barcelona frontman explained:

“Best team in the world? Real Madrid, the current European champions. If we talk about results, Real Madrid is the best.”

Messi, though, was not done there.

Turning attentions towards performance on the pitch, rather than simply results, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner labelled another of the continent’s heavyweights as ‘the best’:

“If we are talking about performance wise, Manchester City, led by Pep, is the best.”

Conor Laird | GSFN