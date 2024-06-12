Lionel Messi names final club he'll play for in his career

Lionel Messi named Inter Miami as the last club he'll play for in his historic career during an interview with ESPN.

Messi has accepted that Inter Miami will be his "last club" during the interview, though he mentioned that he's still not ready to retire or comfortable with the circumstances surrounding the decision. "Inter Miami will be my last club, yes. As of today, it's going to be my last one," Messi said.

"I love playing football, I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that every time there's less and less." Messi also stated in the interview that winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was one of the reasons he wanted to leave Europe for MLS.

Messi signed with Inter Miami on July 15, 2023 after spending two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. The move was, still is and more than likely will stand as the biggest signing in the league's history. In his first season with the club, Messi lifted Leagues Cup with Inter Miami alongside former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Miami failed to qualify for the MLS Playoffs, but the team currently sits atop the Eastern Conference with 18 games played.

Messi's departure from Barcelona was one of the biggest events in the sport and an emotional one at that. His time with PSG never felt right for many, as it felt like he would spend his entire career in Spain.

The move to MLS ignited massive interest in the league, especially considering the Barcelona ties with the aforementioned players plus the signing of Luis Suarez this season. Putting an end date on Messi's career is too immature at this point, but for him to say Miami will be his last club puts this uneasy finality in the air. Also, it closes the door on a Barcelona reunion for now.

La Albiceleste and Messi are focused on repeating as Copa America champions this summer. Lifting another major international trophy with his country will only further cement his legacy after winning Copa America and the World Cup in back-to-back years.