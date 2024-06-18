Lionel Messi makes firm Sergio Ramos claim over previous battles

Lionel Messi has opened up on his El Clasico battles with Sergio Ramos during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ramos and Messi clashed regularly at the peak of their powers in some of the tightest games between the two clubs in recent memories.

Despite eventually ending up as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, the rivalry remained a theme, before Messi made the move to Inter Miami last summer.

Ramos has confirmed his decision to leave Sevilla on a free transfer and he will assess his options before deciding on his next career step.

As part of an interview with his nephew Tomas Messi, whilst on Copa America duty with Argentina, Messi recalled his bouts with Ramos.

“I fought a lot with Sergio Ramos. He was the player I was most angry with. Later in Paris, we were teammates, but in El Clasico we always battled each other”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Messi and Argentina are aiming to defend their Copa America title this summer, and win a third straight major trophy, as their tournament starts against Canada on June 21.