Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez rank No. 1 and No. 2 in MLS jersey sales. Here are the top 25

A year ago this week Lionel Messi stunned the world when he announced he was going to sign with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion continues to have a massive impact on the league in his second season, both on and off the field.

MLS announced on Monday that Messi ranks No. 1 on the list of top-selling adidas MLS jerseys in the league sold on MLSstore.com, powered by global digital sports platform, Fanatics, the MLS official e-commerce partner. That should hardly come as a surprise, considering the number of pink No. 10 Messi shirts seen all over South Florida and around the country.

In addition, adidas released state by state sales data from adidas.com to map which states have the highest per capita sales of Messi’s uniform shirts, illustrating his impact on the sport. Some key takeaways include: Florida leads the nation in per capita sales in his Inter Miami uniform, followed by Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York.





Florida also leads the nation in per capita sales of his Argentina kit, followed by New Jersey, California, Delaware and New York.

From the moment he arrived, the shirts have been flying off the shelves.

Dave Zighelboim, president of Miami-based Soccer Locker, which has been selling soccer supplies and apparel for 42 years, was having a hard time moving Inter Miami merchandise last spring.

Messi’s shirt became the most-sold jersey of 2023 within 45 minutes of his jersey launch on MLSStore.com, the league’s retail site, and became the most-sold jersey in the history of MLSStore.com within three days. Inter Miami also set an MLSStore.com all-time unit and revenue record this season, despite being near the bottom of the standings all year.

Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez ranks No. 2 on the list of top-selling MLS shirts. Both Miami stars are with their national teams preparing for the Copa America, Messi with defending champion Argentina and Suarez with Uruguay.

MLS MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati is third. Columbus Crew forward Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig round out the top five.

Here is the top 25:

1. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

2. Luis Suarez, Inter Miami

3. Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati

4. Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernandez, Columbus Crew

5. Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy

6. Pedro de la Vega, Seattle Sounders

7. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

8. Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

9. Giorgos Giakoumakis, Atlanta United

10. Emil Forsberg, NY Red Bulls

11. Joao Paulo, Seattle Sounders

12. Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew

13. Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC

14. Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew

15. Brian Gutierrez, Chicago Fire

16. Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo

17. Carles Gil, New England Revolution

18. Jordi Alba, Inter Miami

19. Jose Martinez, Philadelphia Union

20. John Tolkin, NY Red Bulls

21. Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

22. Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Minnesota United

23. Teemu Pukki, Minnesota United

24.. Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami

25. Benjamin Cremaschi, Inter Miami