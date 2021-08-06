Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Star departing due to 'economic and structural obstacles'

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi will not return to FC Barcelona after discussions to renew his contract fell through, the club confirmed Thursday.

In the statement, Barcelona said that despite both parties wanting to sign a contract and Messi agreeing to terms that would keep him with the club, a deal could not be formalized “due to economic and structural obstacles.”

The statement continued: “As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

FC Barcelona announced Argentine player Lionel Messi will not continue with the club.

MORE: MLS secondary transfer window closes (sorry, no Lionel Messi)

Those obstacles stem from Barcelona being unable to register the new contract with the Spanish league, La Liga, because it does not comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Barcelona’s spending was at over $710 million prior to the pandemic but was reduced to $410 million last season, according to ESPN. Messi’s contract was a large financial obligation for the club with the 34-year-old footballer to earn roughly $168.5 million per season over four seasons, with additional bonuses included.

While the club and Messi had apparently come to an agreement, Barcelona’s captain tried to leave last summer after a falling out with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He eventually stayed but his contract expired one June 30.

Barcelona is the only professional club Messi has ever known, debuting for the first team in 2004. He previously played with Barcelona B and C after joined Barcelona’s academy in 2000. Messi helped lead Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four Champions Leagues crowns.

Story continues

With one of football’s top players on the market, clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are poised to be the next landing spot for Messi.

Contact Alyssa Hertel at ahertel@usatoday.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi, Barcelona parting ways: Argentina star is free agent