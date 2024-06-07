Lionel Messi lauds Manchester City and Pep Guardiola with glittering two-word response

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have been labelled “the best” by footballing legend Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old, who currently continues to play stateside in the MLS for Inter Miami, played under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, where the Catalan won 14 trophies in four years of management at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola has since managed Bayern Munich and Manchester City, with the 53-year-old having recently concluded his eighth campaign in England by winning his 17th major trophy at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City manager guided the Sky Blues to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title, with the Catalonian lifting the English top-flight trophy for a sixth time in seven seasons last month.

The Cityzens beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium to win an eighth Premier League title in the club’s history, as Manchester City also won both the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

Fresh Premier League title success followed a landmark treble triumph in 2023, with Guardiola’s side becoming the first English club since 1999 to win the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City were unable to retain their European crown this season, but having broken a series of records since the arrival of Guardiola, footballing legend Messi was full of praise for the Sky Blues.

Speaking during an interview in Argentina, Messi dismissed Real Madrid’s recent UEFA Champions League win at Wembley Stadium, and described Manchester City as “the best” following another incredible season for the east Manchester club.

“If we talk about results, Real Madrid is the best. If we are talking about performance wise, Manchester City, led by Pep (Guardiola), is the best,” said the 36-year-old.

The 2024/25 campaign could mark Guardiola’s last in east Manchester however, with Guardiola out of contract at the end of next season.