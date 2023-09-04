Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. LAFC live updates: Time, how to watch, odds, predictions

Messi Mania takes over Los Angeles on Sunday, as LAFC hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, with a late kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

After leading Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup, Messi is trying to turn his new Major League Soccer club into a playoff team — no small task given how far down in the MLS standings Miami sits (currently 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-10-13, ahead of only Toronto).

LAFC, meanwhile, currently sits in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 11-7-7. The top seven teams from each conference receive automatic bids to the playoffs, while the No. 8 and No. 9 teams play in a wild-card match.

As usual, Messi is one of the hottest tickets in town. According to the Los Angeles Times, secondary market tickets are averaging $717, which would be just “$31 less than what it would cost to attend every Los Angeles Chargers NFL home game at SoFi Stadium this season.” The other superstar commanding significant money on the secondary market tonight is none other than Beyonce, who will play her second of four shows this evening at SoFi Stadium.

Suffice it to say, LA is the place to be tonight.

Messi and Miami are trying to bounce back after a scoreless draw vs. Nashville SC on Wednesday. Though it didn’t get the win, Nashville notched a victory in becoming the first club to hold Messi scoreless since he joined MLS in June. Surely, Messi himself is aware of this stat and will be determined to course correct.

Fatigue will be an interesting factor: Tonight will be Miami’s 11th game in 45 days and its ninth in 33 days.

USA TODAY Sports will have all the news before, during and after the match, so stay with our live blog for the latest updates.

What time is Inter Miami vs. LAFC game today?

It's a late one! Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET since the teams play on the West Coast at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Get your coffee and popcorn ready.

How to watch Messi, Inter Miami vs. LAFC: TV, streaming

The Inter Miami vs. LAFC game can be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Messi, Inter Miami vs. LAFC live updates: Time, odds, predictions