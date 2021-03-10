Lionel Messi goal: Barcelona captain scores stunner against PSG in Champions League
Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal to give Barcelona slim hope of recovering in their Champions League tie with PSG.
Barca came into the second leg trailing 4-1 and things quickly got worse at the Parc des Princes when Ousmane Dembele missed several chances before his French teammate Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot at the other end to extend PSG’s aggregate lead.
But Messi hit back, pushing the ball out of his feet 30 yards from goal before belting a fading shot into the top-left corner of Kaylor Navas’s goal.
It was a brilliant strike and Messi celebrated enthusiastically, but Barca could not add to the solitary goal despite their dominance, going in at half-time 1-1 after Messi saw a penalty saved by Navas in the final moments.
Watch the goal below.
Wow, what a hit from Lionel Messi! 🚀
He smashes an absolute missile into the back of the net from 25 yards out!
Top corner, no messing about 👏 pic.twitter.com/eJXAtShGjr
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2021