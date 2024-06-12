Lionel Messi expects to retire at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (36) has told ESPN that he expects to retire at Inter Miami. The MLS club will be the final stop in a career that saw the Argentine World Cup winner become one of the greatest in the game’s pantheon.

Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 when he was unable to secure a move back to Barcelona, and it now looks as if one final return to the city that watched him grow into one of the greatest players to ever live will be out of the question.

When asked if he thought that the MLS side would be his final club, Messi responded, “Yes. I think so, yes. Right now I think it’s going to be my last club, yes.” The decision to move to the United States had been a surprising one at the time, but as the Argentine explained, winning the World Cup had helped influence his decision.

Lionel Messi: ‘I’m aware that I have less and less time left’

Messi stated, “It was a difficult move leaving Europe to come here. Being a world champion helped and to see things a different way as well. But I don’t think about it – I try to enjoy things. That’s why I enjoy everything a lot more because I’m aware that I have less and less time left and I’m having a good time.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland