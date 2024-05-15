Advertisement

Lionel Messi could miss Wednesday’s match in Orlando after knee injury

james tutten
·1 min read
Lionel Messi could miss Wednesday’s match in Orlando after knee injury

Major League Soccer fans in Orlando hope a superstar will be healthy enough to play Wednesday night.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The big game is set for 7:30 p.m. between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC.

But the big question mark is whether soccer superstar Lionel Messi will play.

Read: Messi plays through a scare, Inter Miami rallies past Montreal 3-2 for fifth straight win

He suffered a minor knee injury on Saturday.

Messi went through training on Tuesday, but coaches have not made a decision on whether he will play against Orlando.

Watch: ‘The Messi Experience’: New exhibit to spotlight life of soccer superstar Lionel Messi

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.