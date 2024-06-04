Lionel Messi at Copa America: Total goals, CONMEBOL titles, 2024 status,

Lionel Messi is away from Inter Miami for a bit as Argentina look to defend its Copa America crown at this summer's tournament in the United States.

The reigning World Cup winners are seeking to move past joint-record holders Uruguay and win a 16th Copa America.

Messi has twice been named the Best Player at Copa America (2015 and 2021 and his 13 goals are tied for 7th all-time. The record is shared by Argentina's Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho, with 17.

He's tied with Sergio Livingstone for the most tournament appearances with 34.

Want to know more about Messi and Copa America 2024? Read on.

Will Lionel Messi play in Copa America 2024?

Yep. Lionel Messi's left Inter Miami for Argentina training camp as of Monday, June 3.

He’s on a loaded preliminary roster with Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Lisandro Martinez, and Alexis Mac Allister.

In case it's not obvious, Messi wouldn't be there if he wasn't going to play in Copa America 2024.

How many Copa America has Lionel Messi played in? What is Lionel Messi’s record in Copa America?

Thirty-four of Messi's 180 senior caps for Argentina have come at Copa America.

He made his tournament debut in 2007, assisting a goal in a 4-1 win over the USMNT. He turned 20 just before the tournament and finished with two goals and an assist in six appearances. Argentina lost 3-0 to Brazil in the final.

On to 2011: Messi posted three assists in four games as Argentina lost their first knockout-round game in penalties versus Uruguay. Messi scored his penalty but Fernando Muslera saved Carlos Tevez as Uruguay won 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 first 120 minutes.

It was another final appearance at Copa America 2015, where a 0-0 with Chile went to penalties. Messi scored his attempt but no teammate converted as the Chileans won 4-1. Messi had a goal and three assists in the other five contests.

The next summer was Copa America Centenario. Messi was electric, scoring five goals with four assists in four matches including a goal and two assists in a 4-0 semifinal rout of the USMNT. But it was again Chile in the final, and again a scoreless 120 minutes and penalty loss. Messi missed the opening penalty and so did Arturo Vidal for Chile, but Chile would not miss again and the Argentines lost 4-2.

2019 saw Argentina get the better of Chile.... in the third-place playoff. Messi managed just a goal and an assist over six games, the fifth being a 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinal round.

The seventh time was the charm. Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final after he scored four times with five assists in the first six games. Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal of the final off a Rodrigo de Paul assist.

How many goals does Lionel Messi have in Copa America?

Messi enters this Copa America with 13 goals and 17 assists in 34 tournament appearances. He was also sent off in the 37th minute of the third-place game in 2019.

How many Copa America titles do Lionel Messi and Argentina have?

Just one for Messi, as Argentina are the defending Copa America champions.

Argentina first won the South American Championship in 1921, adding titles in 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, and 1991. The1993 final was their 14th Copa America win, and they lsot four finals between then and Messi's 2021 triumph.

What happened in the 2016 Copa America final between Argentina vs Chile?

Argentina skated to he final, beating Chile 2-1, Panama 5-0, and Bolivia 3-0 in the group stage before clobbering Venezuela 4-1 in the quarters and the United States 4-0 in the semifinal.

It fell apart in the final. Chile's Marcelo Diaz took two yellow cards in the first 28 minutes but Marcos Rojo saw a straight red in the 43rd as both teams went to 10 men.

Open play? Not so much. It was 0-0 over 120 minutes as Argentina out-attempted Chile 18-4 despite holding less than half possession.

After Messi and Chile's Arturo Vidal traded misses, both teams hit on their next two attempts. Chile went ahead 3-2 before Lucas Biglia's unsuccessful penalty allowed Francisco Silva to win the final.

Messi announced his international retirement after the game, though he'd later change his mind.