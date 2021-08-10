Lionel Messi’s career in pictures

As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.