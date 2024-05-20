🚨 Lionel Messi amongst the names in Argentina's Copa América squad

🚨 Lionel Messi amongst the names in Argentina's Copa América squad

Argentina have named their squad for the upcoming Copa América.

The World Cup 2022 winners head to the USA next month having won the previous incarnation of this tournament back in 2021.

Lionel Messi was the hero on both those occasions and the Inter Miami man is named amongst the forwards by coach Lionel Scaloni.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho gets the nod as does his domestic team mate Lisandro Martínez despite recent injury worries.

Gonzalo Montiel, whose penalty won the 2022 final against France, is also named.

Argentina have been named in Group A alongside Peru, Chile and Canada.