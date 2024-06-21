Lion team camp a plus for players, coaches and officials

Jun. 20—Area high school basketball coaches, players and officials got a chance to hone their skills and build team chemistry at the Lions Team Camp this week at Missouri Southern State University. It began Tuesday and concluded Thursday for female high school teams.

Ronnie Ressel, women's head basketball coach at MSSU, said the camp, which included 28 teams from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, serves as a bonding opportunity for coaches and teams.

"Compared to where we are working with the kids one on one in our individual camps, this is more just watching the kids play and helping the coaches," Ressel said.

The camp, which features nonstop scrimmages, is also a recruiting tool for Ressel.

"There are different teams from different areas and different sizes of schools. Some of these kids we see in the summertime with their travel teams," Ressel said. "This is a good opportunity to see what they do with their high school teams. It's a big positive to be able to put on a team camp and see the kids you are looking at come in."

During travel ball, Ressel said, most top players from their high school teams compete against girls with similar skills. The team camp gives him a chance to assess players when they are the leaders of their teams and how they handle those responsibilities.

One player who has committed to MSSU, Macee Matthews, was at the camp with her Coweta, Oklahoma, teammates.

Lion senior Mia Topping said she enjoys working the camps because it helps build chemistry with her teammates, especially new ones coming into the program.

"Camps are really fun for me," Topping said, " We get the time off the court together to get to know everybody and still be involved in basketball. I get to know them better than if we were just playing all the time."

Ressel said his players are all working the camp, which took place at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium and the Beimdiek Recreation Center.

Joplin head girls basketball coach Brad Cox, who has about 30 girls in his program this summer, shared what he hopes his team gains from the experience.

"It's big for building a foundation and building the principles we want to play by," Cox said. "What we are trying to do now is do all the little things right on all of our 'will' plays and 'effort' plays. We are trying to get them to buy into those so it can translate into our season."

Cox said he is impressed by the commitment of his players, who sometimes juggle multiple sports or activities during the summer.

"We have some who went and played four softball games last night in the heat and came back here today," Cox said. "That kind of dedication is what is going to change this program around."

Cox said he was able to field varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams at the camp.

In addition to helping the coaches build chemistry with their teams and helping players hone their skills, the camp also provides a number of benefits to high school officials as well. It takes about 30 officials to make the camp a success.

Veteran official Allan Dobson talked about the benefits he sees for officials.

"We need those reps during the summer, just like these players and coaches," Dobson said.

He also said the camp helps train new officials and helps get them certified as officials for the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

The Lion women's program also will be hosting a Young Players Camp for girls entering grades three through eight June 24-26, Skills Day Camps on July 8-9 and July 15-16 for 6- to 17-year-olds, and a high school elite camp Aug. 17.