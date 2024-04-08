Lion softball drops weekend doubleheader to No. 10 Pitt State

Apr. 8—PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern State University softball team fell victim to hot Pittsburg State University bats and fell 8-1 and 12-4 to the Gorillas in a doubleheader on Saturday at PSU.

Game 1

The No. 10 Gorillas (38-4, 12-2) leapt out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Heather Arnett scored on a fielder's choice. Hannah Burnett later crossed the plate on a Maddie Fernandez single to left field, Fernandez scored on a Gabby Schultz infield single, and Kadyn Trochim made it a 4-0 lead when she drove in Amaya Snyder with a single up the middle.

Courtney Storey tacked on another run for PSU in the bottom of the second inning, when she brought Burnett home with a sacrifice fly to right center field that put the Gorillas up 5-0.

Pitt State extended its lead to 8-0 with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the third, when Trochim hit a solo shot over the left field fence and Burnett drove in Kendall Forbes with a first-pitch bomb to left center.

The Lions (29-12, 9-5) escaped being run-ruled with a Taylor Nuckolls homer to left field, but that is all the runs MSSU could produce as it fell 8-1.

PSU's Trochim was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Burnett was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Arnett finished 2 for 4 with a run and two stolen bases.

Southern's Kiki Pickens (10-6) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits in an inning of work.

Ava Laurent (13-1) garnered the complete game win for the Gorillas, giving up one run on five hits, while striking out eight and walking three.

Game 2

The Lions got on the board first in Game 2 but gave up multiple runs in each inning of the run-rule shortened 12-4 loss.

Kara Amos gave MSSU a 1-0 lead with a single to center that scored Kylee Jacks, but the lead was short-lived as PSU answered with a trio of runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Lions pulled closer, at 3-2, when Abby DeSanto hit her sixth home run of the year in the top of the second inning, but PSU answered with a Paxtyn Hayes single that scored Alleyna Rushing. A Fernandez sacrifice fly that plated Burnett made it 5-2.

The Gorillas extended their led to 7-2 in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run homer off the bat of Schultz that plated Trochim.

Trochim got a homer of her own in the bottom of the fourth — a three run blast that scored Snyder and Storey and put PSU up 10-2.

The Lions edged closer with a three-run fifth inning. Jacks hit a solo home run to right field before Carsen Tinkler made it a 10-4 game with a single to center that brought Adrianna Young across the plate.

PSU ended the game at 12-4 in the bottom of the fifth when Hayes hit a solo homer to right center field and Trochim hit a sacrifice fly to second base that scored Forbes.

Three Lions logged multiple hits in the game. DeSanto was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run; Jacks was 2 for 3 with a RBI, two runs and a steal; Tinkler was 2 for 3 with a run.

Hayes finished 3 for 4, with three RBIs and two runs for the Gorillas. Trohim was 2 for 2 with five RBIs and two runs.

Southern's Avery Tallman (6-1) suffered her first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs on five hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Kiana Pogroszewski (12-1) earned the win for PSU, after giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking one.

The Lions travel to Emporia State on Friday for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.