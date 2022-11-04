Lion’s Share: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons leads all jersey sales for October

The lion is the king of the jungle. Now he’s the king of the merch shop, too.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons topped all jersey sales across the league for the month of October, according to official NFLPA sales figures. He becomes the first defensive player to lead the sales rankings this season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished second, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in third. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from Carolina to San Francisco on the 20th of the month, claimed fourth place, and Giants rusher Saquon Barkley placed fifth.

New number 1! @dallascowboys linebacker @MicahhParsons11 becomes the first defensive player to top the monthly jersey sale rankings this season. Who will be in the top spot for November? pic.twitter.com/DkwstRJxeF — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) November 4, 2022

For the period March 1 through August 31, Parsons ranked 15th on the list. He’s turned a few heads- and sold more than a few jerseys- with his on-the-field performance since then to catapult into the top spot.

Last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year has picked up right where he left off. He’s currently fourth in the NFL in sacks with eight, just half a sack behind three players tied for the lead. Parsons ranks fourth on the team in total tackles, has forced two fumbles on the season, and scored his first pro touchdown in Week 8 on a fumble recovery that he returned to the end zone in the Cowboys’ 49-29 win over Chicago.

Dallas assistant Joe Whitt Jr. offered a stunning assessment of Parsons’s rare athletic talents just this week, claiming he believes the 23-year-old could be a starting linebacker, defensive end, safety, running back, or tight end… and do so on all 32 teams in the league.

Just imagine how many jerseys he’d be selling then.

